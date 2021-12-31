Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Coupang Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc, Sabine Royalty Trust, Accel Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: TDG, DDOG, SNOW, SPCE, FIGS, INTU,
- Added Positions: CPNG, MSP, SKLZ, CNSL,
- Reduced Positions: CSGP, PCOR,
- Sold Out: PLNT, SBR, ACEL, ASTR, PLYA, AMPL, FRSH, FRSH, DBX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC
- Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 21,632,157 shares, 26.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 23,844,190 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio.
- Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 356,683 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 528,640 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,201,388 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.95%
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $651.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 35,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $274.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $485.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,201,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.Sold Out: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabine Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.76 and $44.77, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.71.Sold Out: Astra Space Inc (ASTR)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Astra Space Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17.Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.Sold Out: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17.
