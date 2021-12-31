Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Coupang Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc, Sabine Royalty Trust, Accel Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: TDG, DDOG, SNOW, SPCE, FIGS, INTU,

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TransDigm Group Inc, Coupang Inc, Datadog Inc, Snowflake Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, sells Planet Fitness Inc, Sabine Royalty Trust, Accel Entertainment Inc, Astra Space Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 21,632,157 shares, 26.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 23,844,190 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 356,683 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 528,640 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,201,388 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.95%

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $651.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 35,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $274.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $485.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,201,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabine Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.76 and $44.77, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.71.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Astra Space Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17.