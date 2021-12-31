Glendon Capital Management LP Buys Realty Income Corp, EPR Properties, Orion Office REIT Inc, Sells , CVR Partners LP, iStar Inc

New Purchases: O, EPRPC.PFD, ONL, CIVI, CIVI, IMPP,

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, EPR Properties, Orion Office REIT Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, sells , CVR Partners LP, iStar Inc, , Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glendon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Glendon Capital Management LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 21,229,042 shares, 33.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 5,133,222 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 3,184,006 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Realty Income Corp (O) - 1,856,884 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,448,389 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 1,856,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 692,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 460,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Imperial Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.485800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 799,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.