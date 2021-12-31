Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. Buys Bank OZK, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Washington Prime Group Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: OZK, CBL,

OZK, CBL, Added Positions: FOX,

FOX, Sold Out: RILY, WPGIQ.PFD, GM, STX, CBLDQ.PFD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank OZK, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Washington Prime Group Inc, General Motors Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Old) during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 16,480,000 shares, 34.74% of the total portfolio. Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,774,800 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 111,500 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 300,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 298,125 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $4.64, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Old). The sale prices were between $1.39 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.5.