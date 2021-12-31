Windacre Partnership Llc Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, TransDigm Group Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Moody's Corporation, PowerSchool Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PRM, HLF,
- Added Positions: TDG, VSCO,
- Reduced Positions: SAP, GOOGL, NLSN, AL,
- Sold Out: FNF, MCO, PWSC,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 290,700 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 224,400 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 34,555,300 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 985,500 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.35%
- Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) - 7,204,300 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 20,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 2,665,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $651.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 985,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.Sold Out: PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC)
Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.03 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $21.29.
