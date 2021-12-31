Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Windacre Partnership Llc Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, TransDigm Group Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Moody's Corporation, PowerSchool Holdings Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Windacre Partnership Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, TransDigm Group Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Moody's Corporation, PowerSchool Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windacre Partnership Llc. As of 2021Q4, Windacre Partnership Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 290,700 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 224,400 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 34,555,300 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  4. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 985,500 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.35%
  5. Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) - 7,204,300 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 20,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 2,665,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $651.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 985,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.

Sold Out: PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC)

Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.03 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $21.29.



