Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Five9 Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, TaskUs Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Everbridge Inc

- New Purchases: FIVN, REGI, KNBE, AKA,
- Added Positions: TASK, PAGS, EGHT, CD, OPEN, PCT, FREY, AEVA,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, ESTC, EVBG, PI, DOCU, CHGG, PDD, ZH, MYTE,
- Sold Out: LSCC, ENPH, ZM, RNW, NOVA, FUTU, RNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sylebra Capital Ltd
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 3,777,186 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.73%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 2,857,302 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.59%
- Impinj Inc (PI) - 3,397,337 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.74%
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 19,787,357 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,778,133 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 1,291,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 5,327,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 155,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (AKA)
Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 290,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,288,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $35.97.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.
