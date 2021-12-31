Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Five9 Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, TaskUs Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Everbridge Inc

New Purchases: FIVN, REGI, KNBE, AKA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, TaskUs Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Everbridge Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Sylebra Capital Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Elastic NV (ESTC) - 3,777,186 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.73% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 2,857,302 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.59% Impinj Inc (PI) - 3,397,337 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.74% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 19,787,357 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,778,133 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 1,291,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 5,327,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 155,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 290,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,288,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.