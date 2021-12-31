McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. Buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Merck Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

New Purchases: ENPH, PXD, PEP, CVX, FANG, OGE, RIO, BBL, SEDG, TAN, URA, CVS, BEP, ETHE,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Merck Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, Information Services Group Inc, sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) - 2,852,686 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 3,436,753 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) - 2,551,928 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF) - 3,147,050 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 997,831 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $140.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $233.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1886.20%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 153,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 300.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 80.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 106,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 166.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Information Services Group Inc by 367.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 148,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 92,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $30.18 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $35.82.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.