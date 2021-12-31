Spruce House Investment Management Llc Buys DoorDash Inc, Sportradar Group AG, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Squarespace Inc

New Purchases: DASH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Sportradar Group AG, sells Zillow Group Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Squarespace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spruce House Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Spruce House Investment Management Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,800,000 shares, 28.60% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,750,000 shares, 27.26% of the total portfolio. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 5,000,000 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 2,475,143 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 2,358,904 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Sportradar Group AG by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Squarespace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $36.14.