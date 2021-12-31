Spruce House Investment Management Llc Buys DoorDash Inc, Sportradar Group AG, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Squarespace Inc

For the details of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spruce+house+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,800,000 shares, 28.60% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,750,000 shares, 27.26% of the total portfolio.
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 5,000,000 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio.
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 2,475,143 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio.
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 2,358,904 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Sportradar Group AG by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.Sold Out: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Squarespace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $36.14.
