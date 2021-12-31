AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys ADMA Biologics Inc, Backblaze Inc, Lantronix Inc, Sells , EzFill Holdings Inc, PLBY Group Inc

New Purchases: ADMA, BLZE, LTRX, APEN, UTRS, RGF, NNDM, LVLU, AVAV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ADMA Biologics Inc, Backblaze Inc, Lantronix Inc, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Minerva Surgical Inc, sells , EzFill Holdings Inc, PLBY Group Inc, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, AWM Investment Company, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) - 11,081,793 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Impinj Inc (PI) - 437,477 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.17% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 1,200,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 674,800 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in ADMA Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.66, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,579,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Backblaze Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Lantronix Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 725,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 699,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 428,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in The Real Good Food Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 338,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 139.48%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,031,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in VIQ Solutions Inc by 338.73%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,559,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Nuvation Bio Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.14. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Sientra Inc by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $4.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,003,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 710,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 691,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in EzFill Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $2.55.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $31.72.