Boston Private Wealth Llc Buys Cars.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cars.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Group 1 Automotive Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Private Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q4, Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 808 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 4,420,565 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,502,073 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 901,802 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,371,005 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 751,073 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%

Boston Private Wealth Llc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,500,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5. The stock is now traded at around $180.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc initiated holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.58%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 1586.23%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $131.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 121,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 328.48%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $340.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 322.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 113,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 318.99%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $499.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 411.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Private Wealth Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01.

Boston Private Wealth Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Boston Private Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21.

Boston Private Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.

Boston Private Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Boston Private Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $53.01.