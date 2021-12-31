University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Buys , Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: ^BFX,

^BFX, Sold Out: FB, GOOG, SHOP, CRM, TDG, BBWI, LSXMK, SCHW, PEGA, INTU, INFO, POST, MSFT, BAM, MS, Z, LBRDK, PTC, ACGL, BLK, HLF, TRUP, SAM, REZI, PTON, HGEN,

South Bend, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. As of 2021Q4, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME DU LAC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+notre+dame+du+lac/current-portfolio/portfolio

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% (^BFX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $4100.05 and $4402.32, with an estimated average price of $4227.96. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.