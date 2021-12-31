Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF

- New Purchases: BWA, USMV, COLD, BG, COIN, LMT, CAT, TSM, FTV, ASML, SKY, ILMN, MUB, LLY, RY, IXUS,
- Added Positions: FALN, TIP, IUSB, CSCO, COMT, DE, ESGU, IXN, INTC, SCHF, EFG, EFV, GOVT, IAU, IJR, SCHV, SPY, SCHG, MLPA, XLE, HON, MSOS, VTIP, SCHB, BMI, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VMBS, IXG, NUE, MDT, ABBV, PSA, BSV, ACN, SCHW, NVDA, AMD, GD, MSFT, EEM, CMF, AGG, GOOG, VTI, WFC, VZ, AAPL, DIS, ROK, QCOM, MCD, SHY, COST, BRK.B, V, SYK, MTB, SPDW,
- Sold Out: COR, FNV, NDSN, SIL, DEM, SCHO, USHY, YOLO, LQD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 320,070 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 257,046 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.83%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 356,530 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 660,554 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 83,978 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 80,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 33,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 78,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 92.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 396,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 129.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 62,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 76,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 365.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.760400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Deere & Co by 230.56%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $368.209400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37.Sold Out: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94.
