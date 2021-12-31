AO Asset Management, LP Buys Pure Storage Inc, KLA Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: PSTG, KLAC, INTC, SPOT, LITE, ZM, INTU, VZ, COUP, DOCU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pure Storage Inc, KLA Corp, Intel Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Applied Materials Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AO Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, AO Asset Management, LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 707,825 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 412,963 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,300 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 64,640 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,150 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.77%

AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 483,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $355.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 265,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $151.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 68,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $125.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 106.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 157,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 238,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 609,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.87.