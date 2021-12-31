AO Asset Management, LP Buys Pure Storage Inc, KLA Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: PSTG, KLAC, INTC, SPOT, LITE, ZM, INTU, VZ, COUP, DOCU,
- Added Positions: AMAT, ANET, DDOG, AMZN, TENB, NVDA, SBAC, HUBS, PAYC, BOX, FFIV, S, S, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, FB, NOW, CRM, ZS, DT, TWLO, ATVI, CRWD, SWKS, AMBA, TMUS, GOOGL, FTNT, TEAM, ADBE, SNOW, NXPI, AMT, ESTC, DASH, SNAP, NFLX, RBLX, MRVL, JNPR,
- Sold Out: PTON, FIS, BMBL, DIS, JD, VIAV, NET, LYFT, MA, QRVO, OKTA, U, RNG, CRUS, XM,
For the details of AO Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ao+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 707,825 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 412,963 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,300 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 64,640 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,150 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.77%
AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 483,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $355.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 265,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $151.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 68,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
AO Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $125.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 106.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 157,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 238,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 609,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
AO Asset Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
AO Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.87.
