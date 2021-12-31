Alethea Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Kura Oncology Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

New Purchases: TLT, KURA, NVDA, MAA, EXR, ZTS, PAYX, INTU, MS, PKI, SBAC, ROK, DOV, KR, ARE, HOOD, EVRG, REGN, WAT, RMD, MRNA, PTON, GLD,

TLT, KURA, NVDA, MAA, EXR, ZTS, PAYX, INTU, MS, PKI, SBAC, ROK, DOV, KR, ARE, HOOD, EVRG, REGN, WAT, RMD, MRNA, PTON, GLD, Added Positions: CDTX, GOOG, TWTR,

CDTX, GOOG, TWTR, Reduced Positions: SPPI, BIL, WM, KO, RNA, NUE, DUK, KMB, MMM, BAC, MRK, AAPL, BLW,

SPPI, BIL, WM, KO, RNA, NUE, DUK, KMB, MMM, BAC, MRK, AAPL, BLW, Sold Out: ODFL, BR, FAST, AMZN, ABBV, SNY, AZO, DGX, YUM, USB, LNT, ADM, ANTM, LMT, SJM, UNH, CCI, NEM, LH, T, AJG, TMUS, CBRE, FCX, O, DB, REM, DISH, STX, NLOK, AX, ENB, BGCP,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Kura Oncology Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Fastenal Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alethea Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Alethea Capital Management, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 1,123,929 shares, 36.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) - 889,537 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 99,334 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 57,954 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) - 1,937,044 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.27%

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $137.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 57,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 85,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $204.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 65.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.54. The stock is now traded at around $0.760600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,937,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2621.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49.