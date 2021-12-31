Valley National Advisers Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: DGRO, LDUR, EMXC, META, SAH, BBY, CP, JKHY, CNRG, HTEC, TRU, ORCC, BIPC, IDNA, CCI, TECB, BROS, MNDT, BTU, YETI, CRDL, BSTZ, CSPR, RSP, FOUR, U, HYZD, ONL, RIVN, CBL, BLV, BSV, JETS, IBHF, IBDR, IGT, ALL, CTXS, OFC, WOLF, EFX, INFO, IONS, MGM, MPW, PWOD, SU, TUP, WDC, TEL, TNDM, BUD, XXII, DG, PEB, TURN, AMCX, SPLK, RH, APAM, VOYA, AMH, AKAM, TWTR,

DGRO, LDUR, EMXC, META, SAH, BBY, CP, JKHY, CNRG, HTEC, TRU, ORCC, BIPC, IDNA, CCI, TECB, BROS, MNDT, BTU, YETI, CRDL, BSTZ, CSPR, RSP, FOUR, U, HYZD, ONL, RIVN, CBL, BLV, BSV, JETS, IBHF, IBDR, IGT, ALL, CTXS, OFC, WOLF, EFX, INFO, IONS, MGM, MPW, PWOD, SU, TUP, WDC, TEL, TNDM, BUD, XXII, DG, PEB, TURN, AMCX, SPLK, RH, APAM, VOYA, AMH, AKAM, TWTR, Added Positions: MDT, SCHX, SCHF, CMCSA, SCHD, GILD, LRCX, TROW, SCHM, MO, SCHC, MMM, STZ, BDX, PAVE, SCHA, EMN, FMC, HBAN, LMT, SWKS, USB, TSLA, WSM, AMZN, TFC, ITA, CMI, F, KLAC, SEIC, SSNC, KRE, PARA, CSCO, FMS, NVDA, QCOM, EVR, AVGO, FB, GOOG, JUST, XT, ABT, ADBE, APD, BCE, BAC, CVS, CERN, CVX, KO, GLW, EOG, EL, FITB, FULT, GOOGL, LHX, HD, HON, MTCH, INTU, LOW, MAR, MRK, VTRS, NFLX, PXD, PFS, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, SYK, TD, UPS, VOD, ANTM, DAL, V, GM, NOW, VEEV, RBLX, ESGD, FREL, LIT, ONLN, USO, AES, ASML, AAP, AMD, ALGN, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, ARCC, AZO, BK, BSX, CHRW, C, CAG, COST, DXCM, DUK, ECL, EXC, GGG, ITT, IP, JCI, MU, NKE, ORCL, PNC, LIN, PFG, PGR, ROK, SIVB, SNY, SLB, STX, SHW, TSM, TMO, VRTX, WMB, CMG, VMW, VRSK, KMI, ENPH, PANW, PNR, ZTS, SYF, HUBS, ETSY, SQ, MRNA, CTVA, AFRM, PDO, COIN, DLN, ENFR, ESGE, IBDP, IBDQ, IBHD, IBHE, KARS, QQQ, RCD, REMX, SPHD, SPYG, TPYP, VB, VEA, VMBS, VTV, VUG, VWO, VYM,

MDT, SCHX, SCHF, CMCSA, SCHD, GILD, LRCX, TROW, SCHM, MO, SCHC, MMM, STZ, BDX, PAVE, SCHA, EMN, FMC, HBAN, LMT, SWKS, USB, TSLA, WSM, AMZN, TFC, ITA, CMI, F, KLAC, SEIC, SSNC, KRE, PARA, CSCO, FMS, NVDA, QCOM, EVR, AVGO, FB, GOOG, JUST, XT, ABT, ADBE, APD, BCE, BAC, CVS, CERN, CVX, KO, GLW, EOG, EL, FITB, FULT, GOOGL, LHX, HD, HON, MTCH, INTU, LOW, MAR, MRK, VTRS, NFLX, PXD, PFS, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, SYK, TD, UPS, VOD, ANTM, DAL, V, GM, NOW, VEEV, RBLX, ESGD, FREL, LIT, ONLN, USO, AES, ASML, AAP, AMD, ALGN, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, ARCC, AZO, BK, BSX, CHRW, C, CAG, COST, DXCM, DUK, ECL, EXC, GGG, ITT, IP, JCI, MU, NKE, ORCL, PNC, LIN, PFG, PGR, ROK, SIVB, SNY, SLB, STX, SHW, TSM, TMO, VRTX, WMB, CMG, VMW, VRSK, KMI, ENPH, PANW, PNR, ZTS, SYF, HUBS, ETSY, SQ, MRNA, CTVA, AFRM, PDO, COIN, DLN, ENFR, ESGE, IBDP, IBDQ, IBHD, IBHE, KARS, QQQ, RCD, REMX, SPHD, SPYG, TPYP, VB, VEA, VMBS, VTV, VUG, VWO, VYM, Reduced Positions: TOTL, JPST, SCHO, BOND, STOT, FIBR, PFE, UNH, IUSB, BETZ, SCHE, IBDO, ISTB, NOC, TBT, BA, IBDN, SCHB, T, VZ, YOLO, AMGN, COF, SCHW, EPD, XOM, PEG, WMT, BFLY, ARKF, ARKW, HERO, IGV, PBW, ADI, BRK.B, BMY, CAT, COP, D, LLY, NEE, FDX, IBM, ITW, INO, IPG, JPM, MSM, MCD, NVS, PPL, PG, BX, NIO, PATH, ARKK, BFIT, BNDX, BSCM, EEMA, EMQQ, ERTH, EVX, FIVG, HACK, HAIL, IBB, IBUY, IHI, LNGR, MOO, PHO, ROBO, SBIO, SIMS, SPY, ABMD, ATVI, AZN, BIIB, SAM, TPR, DE, EXPE, GE, GNTX, GSK, MNST, HOG, HAS, HUBB, INTC, ISRG, JNJ, KEY, LTC, MMP, MCK, NRG, NVAX, PENN, BKNG, RAD, SGEN, SO, SPH, TER, TXN, RIG, UGI, PAG, WAB, WBA, WM, WFC, MA, AQN, HCA, PSX, AAL, CGC, W, PYPL, SNAP, DMTK, WH, ALC, UBER, GTX, KD, ANGL, BIL, BIV, DVY, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, HYLB, IAU, IBHB, IEFA, IEMG, IGF, IHDG, MBB, MJ, MNA, PCY, PGX, SHY, TLT, VCIT, VCSH, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV,

TOTL, JPST, SCHO, BOND, STOT, FIBR, PFE, UNH, IUSB, BETZ, SCHE, IBDO, ISTB, NOC, TBT, BA, IBDN, SCHB, T, VZ, YOLO, AMGN, COF, SCHW, EPD, XOM, PEG, WMT, BFLY, ARKF, ARKW, HERO, IGV, PBW, ADI, BRK.B, BMY, CAT, COP, D, LLY, NEE, FDX, IBM, ITW, INO, IPG, JPM, MSM, MCD, NVS, PPL, PG, BX, NIO, PATH, ARKK, BFIT, BNDX, BSCM, EEMA, EMQQ, ERTH, EVX, FIVG, HACK, HAIL, IBB, IBUY, IHI, LNGR, MOO, PHO, ROBO, SBIO, SIMS, SPY, ABMD, ATVI, AZN, BIIB, SAM, TPR, DE, EXPE, GE, GNTX, GSK, MNST, HOG, HAS, HUBB, INTC, ISRG, JNJ, KEY, LTC, MMP, MCK, NRG, NVAX, PENN, BKNG, RAD, SGEN, SO, SPH, TER, TXN, RIG, UGI, PAG, WAB, WBA, WM, WFC, MA, AQN, HCA, PSX, AAL, CGC, W, PYPL, SNAP, DMTK, WH, ALC, UBER, GTX, KD, ANGL, BIL, BIV, DVY, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, HYLB, IAU, IBHB, IEFA, IEMG, IGF, IHDG, MBB, MJ, MNA, PCY, PGX, SHY, TLT, VCIT, VCSH, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV, Sold Out: BSCL, IBHA, IBDM, KSU, FAN, ADRE, SPCE, YYY, TOKE, PDBC, EEM, DES, NKLA, AMRX, AEE, Z, LITE, EVA, CAPL, MKTX, VIAV, HEI, FRT, UFS, BMRN,

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Lam Research Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, 3M Co, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q4, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 974 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+national+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 348,153 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,302 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,931 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 376,596 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.5% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 340,465 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.98%

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 260.21%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $142.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $566.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 367.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $47.8.