Valley National Advisers Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DGRO, LDUR, EMXC, META, SAH, BBY, CP, JKHY, CNRG, HTEC, TRU, ORCC, BIPC, IDNA, CCI, TECB, BROS, MNDT, BTU, YETI, CRDL, BSTZ, CSPR, RSP, FOUR, U, HYZD, ONL, RIVN, CBL, BLV, BSV, JETS, IBHF, IBDR, IGT, ALL, CTXS, OFC, WOLF, EFX, INFO, IONS, MGM, MPW, PWOD, SU, TUP, WDC, TEL, TNDM, BUD, XXII, DG, PEB, TURN, AMCX, SPLK, RH, APAM, VOYA, AMH, AKAM, TWTR,
- Added Positions: MDT, SCHX, SCHF, CMCSA, SCHD, GILD, LRCX, TROW, SCHM, MO, SCHC, MMM, STZ, BDX, PAVE, SCHA, EMN, FMC, HBAN, LMT, SWKS, USB, TSLA, WSM, AMZN, TFC, ITA, CMI, F, KLAC, SEIC, SSNC, KRE, PARA, CSCO, FMS, NVDA, QCOM, EVR, AVGO, FB, GOOG, JUST, XT, ABT, ADBE, APD, BCE, BAC, CVS, CERN, CVX, KO, GLW, EOG, EL, FITB, FULT, GOOGL, LHX, HD, HON, MTCH, INTU, LOW, MAR, MRK, VTRS, NFLX, PXD, PFS, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, SYK, TD, UPS, VOD, ANTM, DAL, V, GM, NOW, VEEV, RBLX, ESGD, FREL, LIT, ONLN, USO, AES, ASML, AAP, AMD, ALGN, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, ARCC, AZO, BK, BSX, CHRW, C, CAG, COST, DXCM, DUK, ECL, EXC, GGG, ITT, IP, JCI, MU, NKE, ORCL, PNC, LIN, PFG, PGR, ROK, SIVB, SNY, SLB, STX, SHW, TSM, TMO, VRTX, WMB, CMG, VMW, VRSK, KMI, ENPH, PANW, PNR, ZTS, SYF, HUBS, ETSY, SQ, MRNA, CTVA, AFRM, PDO, COIN, DLN, ENFR, ESGE, IBDP, IBDQ, IBHD, IBHE, KARS, QQQ, RCD, REMX, SPHD, SPYG, TPYP, VB, VEA, VMBS, VTV, VUG, VWO, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, JPST, SCHO, BOND, STOT, FIBR, PFE, UNH, IUSB, BETZ, SCHE, IBDO, ISTB, NOC, TBT, BA, IBDN, SCHB, T, VZ, YOLO, AMGN, COF, SCHW, EPD, XOM, PEG, WMT, BFLY, ARKF, ARKW, HERO, IGV, PBW, ADI, BRK.B, BMY, CAT, COP, D, LLY, NEE, FDX, IBM, ITW, INO, IPG, JPM, MSM, MCD, NVS, PPL, PG, BX, NIO, PATH, ARKK, BFIT, BNDX, BSCM, EEMA, EMQQ, ERTH, EVX, FIVG, HACK, HAIL, IBB, IBUY, IHI, LNGR, MOO, PHO, ROBO, SBIO, SIMS, SPY, ABMD, ATVI, AZN, BIIB, SAM, TPR, DE, EXPE, GE, GNTX, GSK, MNST, HOG, HAS, HUBB, INTC, ISRG, JNJ, KEY, LTC, MMP, MCK, NRG, NVAX, PENN, BKNG, RAD, SGEN, SO, SPH, TER, TXN, RIG, UGI, PAG, WAB, WBA, WM, WFC, MA, AQN, HCA, PSX, AAL, CGC, W, PYPL, SNAP, DMTK, WH, ALC, UBER, GTX, KD, ANGL, BIL, BIV, DVY, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, HYLB, IAU, IBHB, IEFA, IEMG, IGF, IHDG, MBB, MJ, MNA, PCY, PGX, SHY, TLT, VCIT, VCSH, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: BSCL, IBHA, IBDM, KSU, FAN, ADRE, SPCE, YYY, TOKE, PDBC, EEM, DES, NKLA, AMRX, AEE, Z, LITE, EVA, CAPL, MKTX, VIAV, HEI, FRT, UFS, BMRN,
For the details of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+national+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 348,153 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,302 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,931 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 376,596 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.5%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 340,465 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.98%
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 260.21%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $142.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $566.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 367.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: (KSU)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.Sold Out: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $47.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC. Also check out:
1. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros