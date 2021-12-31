Mork Capital Management, LLC Buys Big Lots Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc, Sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, AT&T Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: BIG, VSTO, ENR, TNL, HMC, TAP, NEM, AMCR, MMM, JHG, VZ, STRA, SJI, PKX, NYCB, FNF, EOG, CAJ, BBY, AXS, WU, CBRL, CWH, PARA,
- Added Positions: EAT, VTRS, JOAN, RIO, LEG, IP, CAH, AMGN, LMT, MSM, XRX,
- Reduced Positions: HSBC, WBA, MO,
- Sold Out: NXST, T, SLVM, KD,
For the details of Mork Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mork+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mork Capital Management, LLC
- Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 77,100 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,700 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
- Air Lease Corp (AL) - 55,000 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio.
- Acme United Corp (ACU) - 70,000 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 10,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JOANN Inc (JOAN)
Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JOANN Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mork Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Mork Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mork Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mork Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mork Capital Management, LLC keeps buying