Mork Capital Management, LLC Buys Big Lots Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc, Sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, AT&T Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC

New Purchases: BIG, VSTO, ENR, TNL, HMC, TAP, NEM, AMCR, MMM, JHG, VZ, STRA, SJI, PKX, NYCB, FNF, EOG, CAJ, BBY, AXS, WU, CBRL, CWH, PARA,

BIG, VSTO, ENR, TNL, HMC, TAP, NEM, AMCR, MMM, JHG, VZ, STRA, SJI, PKX, NYCB, FNF, EOG, CAJ, BBY, AXS, WU, CBRL, CWH, PARA, Added Positions: EAT, VTRS, JOAN, RIO, LEG, IP, CAH, AMGN, LMT, MSM, XRX,

EAT, VTRS, JOAN, RIO, LEG, IP, CAH, AMGN, LMT, MSM, XRX, Reduced Positions: HSBC, WBA, MO,

HSBC, WBA, MO, Sold Out: NXST, T, SLVM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Big Lots Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Honda Motor Co, sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, AT&T Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mork Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mork Capital Management, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mork Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mork+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 77,100 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,700 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 55,000 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Acme United Corp (ACU) - 70,000 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Cigna Corp (CI) - 10,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JOANN Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Mork Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.