Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF

New Purchases: PYPL, SCHD,

PYPL, SCHD, Added Positions: AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, AMD, ABBV, CVS, TMO, MCD, JPM, DIS, HON, ADBE, MMM, PEP, LHX, ITW, MRK, V, AMLP, CVX, JNJ, CLF, PRU, XBI, HD, VB, VZ, DOW, SO, SWKS, AMGN, T, IWR, BAC, LAND, NIE, XLF, IHI, PFF, VTI, PEY, C, EOI, SPLV, GOOG, GLD, PG, BDJ, XLK, IBB, VNQ, FDD, IJR,

AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, AMD, ABBV, CVS, TMO, MCD, JPM, DIS, HON, ADBE, MMM, PEP, LHX, ITW, MRK, V, AMLP, CVX, JNJ, CLF, PRU, XBI, HD, VB, VZ, DOW, SO, SWKS, AMGN, T, IWR, BAC, LAND, NIE, XLF, IHI, PFF, VTI, PEY, C, EOI, SPLV, GOOG, GLD, PG, BDJ, XLK, IBB, VNQ, FDD, IJR, Reduced Positions: AWF,

AWF, Sold Out: LVS, VHT,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2021Q4, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 60 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brick & Kyle, Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brick+%26+kyle%2C+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,840 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.95% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 80,754 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,490 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,708 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,650 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.35%

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 22,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Apple Inc by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 155,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 93.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 80,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 101.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 63,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2625.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 6,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 101.35%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $111.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 114,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.