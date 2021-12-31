Caz Investments Lp Buys AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Lyft Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: ADTH, GRAB,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, DouYu International Holdings, sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Lyft Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caz Investments Lp. As of 2021Q4, Caz Investments Lp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (ADTH) - 2,715,589 shares, 28.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB) - 1,810,116 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 882,465 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 5,200 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,500 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in AdTheorent Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.463100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.41%. The holding were 2,715,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23%. The holding were 1,810,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.