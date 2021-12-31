Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Caz Investments Lp Buys AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Lyft Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Caz Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, DouYu International Holdings, sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Lyft Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caz Investments Lp. As of 2021Q4, Caz Investments Lp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP
  1. AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (ADTH) - 2,715,589 shares, 28.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB) - 1,810,116 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 882,465 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 5,200 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,500 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%
New Purchase: AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (ADTH)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in AdTheorent Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.463100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.41%. The holding were 2,715,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23%. The holding were 1,810,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.

Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.



