Caz Investments Lp Buys AdTheorent Holding Co Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells MCAP Acquisition Corp, Lyft Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: ADTH, GRAB,
- Added Positions: PYPL, DOYU,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, ICSH, VNLA, XOP, JPM,
- Sold Out: MACQU, LYFT, MSFT, TSLX, GBDC, ORCC, SLV, ARCC, SCU,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP
- AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (ADTH) - 2,715,589 shares, 28.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB) - 1,810,116 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 882,465 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 5,200 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,500 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%
Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in AdTheorent Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.463100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.41%. The holding were 2,715,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23%. The holding were 1,810,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.24.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.
