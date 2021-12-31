BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Criteo SA, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Clarivate PLC, Sells 51job Inc, NRG Energy Inc, New Frontier Health Corp

- New Purchases: CRTO, CLVTPA.PFD, QQQ, VTEB, DASH, EVCM, MUB, GLD, UBER, HYD, AVGOP.PFD, MCG, DTP, VGII, PHB, VACC, IWM, AESC, AJX, SBEA, TFI, NEE, ASHR, PSAG, HCCC, ELAT, ROBO, AVTRPA.PFD, BSX, IIVI, XMLV, RIVN, MOAT, VBR, DMYS, TCAC, LQD, BLDE, FRW, HYAC, HYAC, IHS, BLTS, TINV, SPAQ, SPAQ, TBLA, TBLA, FB, DHRPA.PFD, ABCL, BGRY, WOOD, IWO, RBLX, RC, LHC, NFLX, NU, GS, TMO, EFA, CUT, ADBE, NXU, SABR, USER, APTVPA.PFD, NOVA, CVS, CAT, DE, DOCU, LRCX, LOW, TTD, TGT, CINT, X, MELI, ECH, LULU, SOLO,
- Added Positions: FXI, SOFI, SOFI, UPST, EMB, KKR, AQNU, GUNR, DHR, IGF, XLF, FTAA, VTIP, EEM, STIP, SCHP, AOR, USMV, JNK, DCUE, COOP, PFF, VYM, VIG, DGRW, FNDX, CGW, PRF, CORS.U, RXRAU, BX, IJR, DSI, QUAL, TIP, SPIP, PKW, ETSY, BTRS, BKLN, HACK, UGIC, FTSI, SUB, AEP, SO, SVFA, DXCM, UONEK, TK, NOG, COIN, SJIV, CLAA.U, CHNGU, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: NRG, NFH, CVII.U, PFSI, ROLL, RMGCU, ANZUU, CCV.U, NEEPP, NEEPP, MOTV, PCGU, FLOT, NAACU, GFLU, DNAC, NSTC, OLPX, SPY, THCA, WTRU, NI, BDX, SVFC, LEGAU, TSLA, SWK, SVFB, NVDA, HYG, ARGUU, BKNG, OWLT, NEEPO, HMCOU, ON, LIT, ABNB,
- Sold Out: JOBS, LCID, GDX, TREB, CFIVU, HCCCU, MCFE, HZAC, YAC, ATMR.U, CFFEU, VCSH, HYACU, HYACU, SBEAU, IPOD, CCVI.U, SCLEU, EMLC, IPOF, CBAH, SWBK, THMA, CPSR.U, TACA.U, SVFAU, CFFVU, KLAQU, ACII.U, ACQRU, DDMX, DDMX, NGAB, DMYQ, APSG, TSPQ.U, DNAB, DNAA, XLE, DGNS, NXU.U, CPTK.U, VGII.U, CME, TINV.U, CFVIU, TWCBU, OCA.U, LHC.U, LHC.U, KRNLU, FTAAU, PSAGU, ENFA, FRWAU, FORE, ISOS, ATHN, CMLT, DNAD, AES, SCVX.U, NGCA, KAIRU, BROS, MOTN, LIII.U, TETCU, AMD, ZENV, IVAN, ATAQU, GTPBU, LFTRU, MACQU, GGPI, OACB.U, HCAQ, ZWRKU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, DHBCU, EUSG, VPCC, LAW, LIDR, MAA, HCIC, IACB, NSTD, STER, MT, SQ, ELAN, DCRN, VIIAU, FSII, TWKS, T, EQT, CRWD, DDOG, JAMF, JAMF, TWND, MYPS, STVN, VLTA, XLU, AMAT, AVGO, WMS, AFRM, HMCO, INTA, ACRO.U, COOK, BOTZ, SLV, ALB, DVN, SPGI, NDAQ, NVAX, LIN, PRU, TGB, FTNT, NXPI, ENPH, EARN, ZS, INMD, PTON, SCVX, CWAN,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 760,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 4,795,000 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,277,301 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 825,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 2,260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVTPA.PFD)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 411,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $340.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 77,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 474,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 133,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EverCommerce Inc (EVCM)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in EverCommerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7400.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 11267.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,272,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 7491.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 186,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1450.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 490.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 249,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: 51job Inc (JOBS)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCCU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.2.
