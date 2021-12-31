BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Criteo SA, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Clarivate PLC, Sells 51job Inc, NRG Energy Inc, New Frontier Health Corp

St Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Criteo SA, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Clarivate PLC, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells 51job Inc, NRG Energy Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Lucid Group Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 279 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 760,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 610,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 4,795,000 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,277,301 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 825,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 2,260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 411,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $340.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 77,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 474,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 133,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in EverCommerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7400.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 11267.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,272,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 7491.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 186,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1450.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 490.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 249,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.2.