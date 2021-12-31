Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Added Positions: BIV, BNDX, SCHZ, VTI, STIP, MTUM, SCHX, SCHP, SPYX, VOO, SPDW, VXUS, SCHH, VTHR, VEA, VNQ, VO, VB, CBT, VTIP, EWC, VTV, VSS, EFA, VWO,

BIV, BNDX, SCHZ, VTI, STIP, MTUM, SCHX, SCHP, SPYX, VOO, SPDW, VXUS, SCHH, VTHR, VEA, VNQ, VO, VB, CBT, VTIP, EWC, VTV, VSS, EFA, VWO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CCMP, TIP, MGC, IJS, EEM, VBR,

AAPL, CCMP, TIP, MGC, IJS, EEM, VBR, Sold Out: SCZ,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sensible+financial+planning+%26+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,382,590 shares, 21.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,320,567 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 280,429 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.90% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,051 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 85,658 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 134.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.422400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 280,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.