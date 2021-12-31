Swiss Re Ltd Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Swiss Re Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss Re Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Swiss Re Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SWISS RE LTD. Also check out:
1. SWISS RE LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SWISS RE LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SWISS RE LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SWISS RE LTD keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of SWISS RE LTD
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,600,000 shares, 45.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.02%
- Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 3,733,000 shares, 33.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.51%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,295,230 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio.
- iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 409,155 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 53,490 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.
Swiss Re Ltd added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.49%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
