Swiss Re Ltd Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss Re Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Swiss Re Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SWISS RE LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swiss+re+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,600,000 shares, 45.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.02% Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 3,733,000 shares, 33.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.51% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,295,230 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 409,155 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 53,490 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.

Swiss Re Ltd added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.49%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.