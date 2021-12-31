Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
National Pension Service Buys Snowflake Inc, VMware Inc, Zscaler Inc, Sells , Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognex Corp

Seoul, M5, based Investment company National Pension Service (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, VMware Inc, Zscaler Inc, Pool Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells , Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognex Corp, Fox Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Pension Service. As of 2021Q4, National Pension Service owns 526 stocks with a total value of $57.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of National Pension Service
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,537,586 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,790,395 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) - 46,068,017 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 545,395 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 389,604 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $274.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 220,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.840700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,026,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 182,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 231,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

National Pension Service initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 841,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.355500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 88,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

National Pension Service added to a holding in VMware Inc by 5454.98%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 345,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Pool Corp by 2239.10%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $461.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 522681.82%. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 115,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 861.62%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 355,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 2015.79%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $295.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 575030.77%. The purchase prices were between $300.63 and $371.35, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $296.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 74,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.



