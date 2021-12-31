Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, OMFL, BA, AVUV, KORP, KOR, KOR, DIV, BAC, FSK, ISRG, MA, PWZ, MGK, XSOE, FYC, XITK, IDHQ, AMAT, DFAX, VEU, TLT, FXN, COWZ, FXZ, AA, MRO, SRC, SCHX, MDT, CVS, ESGD, IAU, CL, PSX, AOD, APH, IVZ, GTO, PFXF, ALK, SLI, SLI, EMLC, SLB, BP, ANGL, HEFA, COMT, DUSA, FIVA, CENX, GOLD, RKLB, GNW, HBI, SCHE, TGTX, SPFF, MUC, VGR, JWN,
- Added Positions: DFAC, SPTS, SPIP, SPLG, QQQM, SRLN, SPYG, PHDG, RDVY, TIP, XLU, NVDA, SPSB, VV, BND, SPAB, CALF, JPST, XLP, ACIM, FALN, QQEW, AMD, IEF, IUSB, SPTM, XLRE, TGT, XLB, PYPL, BNDX, SDY, F, TSM, DVY, EFG, EFV, ESGU, GOVT, IXN, NUSC, SLY, EMB, FTSL, IHI, IWR, QYLD, SPDW, VTV, BSV, DSI, FTGC, GEM, HMOP, ICVT, JHSC, KBE, LMBS, MOAT, NEAR, PREF, QUAL, SCHF, SLQD, SPMB, VOO, XLK, NLY, FCX, ORCL, O, X, PM, ORCC, AGG, BSJM, CIBR, DON, EEMX, FTSM, FV, HAWX, HYLS, IYF, MINT, NUBD, NXTG, PAVE, PDBC, QQQJ, ROUS, SCHD, SLV, SPMD, SPTL, VWO, XBI, XLI, ATVI, ATI, DUK, IBM, ING, MRVL, MU, NFLX, PEP, TJX, EBAY, TAK, PHYS, VICI, PLTR, ASO, LCID, BKLN, BSJO, DBEF, DIAL, DRIV, EEMV, EMLP, FDL, FTLS, GDXJ, HDV, HYMB, IFV, IXUS, IYE, JHMM, KRE, MGV, OMFS, PCY, SIL, TIPX, TOTL, VLUE,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, HTRB, SPTI, DGRW, AAPL, USMV, ARKG, SPY, MSFT, ARKK, TSLA, HYG, IWF, VUG, IWM, SNAP, ARKF, CWB, VIG, VYM, XLC, IVW, IJS, IVV, JNJ, SQ, MTUM, QCLN, SPLV, IJT, VNLA, XLE, FB, SE, VB, VGT, VHT, CMF, FVD, ITOT, HIE, EEM, GSLC, LQD, SPYV, CLF, FDN, FIXD, IJR, PEJ, T, CVX, PG, VZ, DIS, FLQL, GLD, ICLN, IYW, LIT, RODM, TFI, XLY, BRK.B, WELL, CEQP, INTC, NUE, PFE, RQI, V, ZNGA, DHS, DTD, IHDG, PFF, SPSM, VO, CSCO, CMP, PSEC, CRM, ETV, BABA, IGSB, ESGE, FXO, IJH, IVE, IWD, SPYX, VTI, XLF, ADBE, BMY, JPM, MPW, SBUX, XPER, RTX, NAC, CAPL, ABBV, IGIB, EFAV, FLOT, FPE, FPXI, GSIE, IGM, ITA, IUSG, IUSV, JMBS, MBB, PFM, QTEC, SCHO, VDC, VOX, ABT, ARCC, PARA, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMR, EPD, XOM, GIS, GILD, MEIP, MCD, MRK, NEM, PPL, QCOM, LUV, UPS, WFC, BGCP, DNP, PZC, MPC, UBER, AGGY, ARKQ, ARKW, BLOK, BSCM, BSJN, CNRG, DBEM, DVOL, FTEC, FYX, IEFA, QLD, SCHM, SILJ, SPHD, TDIV, VCIT, VEA, VGSH, VNQ, XLV, XT, AB, MO, CCL, COP, DHI, ENB, NEE, HAL, K, MGM, MMP, NWL, PCG, PAYX, WPM, SWKS, SO, SYY, WPC, WMT, ZBH, JPS, GDV, DAL, KMI, SUN, AAL, NIO, SOFI, SOFI, BAB, BSCN, BSCO, CBND, EES, EPRF, FCAL, FIW, GDX, IDV, IJK, IYJ, MXDU, PEY, PFFD, PGX, QEFA, SIVR, SJNK, SPHQ, SPHY, SPYD, USIG, VCSH, VTEB, XMLV, XSLV,
- Sold Out: NET, IEI, MDB, BSJL, MRNA, DIA, IJJ, COIN, FNX, SHM, PD, SCHG, HON, IQDG, IWP, MDYV, FVRR, EDIT, SPCE, TDOC, CFLT, JHMA, FPX, DKS, EFA, SDG, NNDM, SCHV, ALLK, VIGI, GSY, JD, CXP, FSMB, USB, BST, TAIL, CVBF, MDLZ, FDNI, VSCO, WISH, NEEPP, NEEPP, EVRI, HL, HPQ, KEY, DOC, NLS, OHI, CERS, STAG, WBA, CATY, SH, BSCL, ULST, URA, PBA, EVER, HPE, GNSS, CDE, FEI, RVT, VCV, CNBS, FGB, CIM, ONL, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 761,851 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 187,926 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.5%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,270 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 848,141 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,491 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 13,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 122,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.34 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.050400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 96,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (KOR)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $3.29, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,494,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 342.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 388,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.061000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 461,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 560,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.908300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 117,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 262,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 298,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.
