Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, OMFL, BA, AVUV, KORP, KOR, KOR, DIV, BAC, FSK, ISRG, MA, PWZ, MGK, XSOE, FYC, XITK, IDHQ, AMAT, DFAX, VEU, TLT, FXN, COWZ, FXZ, AA, MRO, SRC, SCHX, MDT, CVS, ESGD, IAU, CL, PSX, AOD, APH, IVZ, GTO, PFXF, ALK, SLI, SLI, EMLC, SLB, BP, ANGL, HEFA, COMT, DUSA, FIVA, CENX, GOLD, RKLB, GNW, HBI, SCHE, TGTX, SPFF, MUC, VGR, JWN,

DFAC, SPTS, SPIP, SPLG, QQQM, SRLN, SPYG, PHDG, RDVY, TIP, XLU, NVDA, SPSB, VV, BND, SPAB, CALF, JPST, XLP, ACIM, FALN, QQEW, AMD, IEF, IUSB, SPTM, XLRE, TGT, XLB, PYPL, BNDX, SDY, F, TSM, DVY, EFG, EFV, ESGU, GOVT, IXN, NUSC, SLY, EMB, FTSL, IHI, IWR, QYLD, SPDW, VTV, BSV, DSI, FTGC, GEM, HMOP, ICVT, JHSC, KBE, LMBS, MOAT, NEAR, PREF, QUAL, SCHF, SLQD, SPMB, VOO, XLK, NLY, FCX, ORCL, O, X, PM, ORCC, AGG, BSJM, CIBR, DON, EEMX, FTSM, FV, HAWX, HYLS, IYF, MINT, NUBD, NXTG, PAVE, PDBC, QQQJ, ROUS, SCHD, SLV, SPMD, SPTL, VWO, XBI, XLI, ATVI, ATI, DUK, IBM, ING, MRVL, MU, NFLX, PEP, TJX, EBAY, TAK, PHYS, VICI, PLTR, ASO, LCID, BKLN, BSJO, DBEF, DIAL, DRIV, EEMV, EMLP, FDL, FTLS, GDXJ, HDV, HYMB, IFV, IXUS, IYE, JHMM, KRE, MGV, OMFS, PCY, SIL, TIPX, TOTL, VLUE, Reduced Positions: QQQ, HTRB, SPTI, DGRW, AAPL, USMV, ARKG, SPY, MSFT, ARKK, TSLA, HYG, IWF, VUG, IWM, SNAP, ARKF, CWB, VIG, VYM, XLC, IVW, IJS, IVV, JNJ, SQ, MTUM, QCLN, SPLV, IJT, VNLA, XLE, FB, SE, VB, VGT, VHT, CMF, FVD, ITOT, HIE, EEM, GSLC, LQD, SPYV, CLF, FDN, FIXD, IJR, PEJ, T, CVX, PG, VZ, DIS, FLQL, GLD, ICLN, IYW, LIT, RODM, TFI, XLY, BRK.B, WELL, CEQP, INTC, NUE, PFE, RQI, V, ZNGA, DHS, DTD, IHDG, PFF, SPSM, VO, CSCO, CMP, PSEC, CRM, ETV, BABA, IGSB, ESGE, FXO, IJH, IVE, IWD, SPYX, VTI, XLF, ADBE, BMY, JPM, MPW, SBUX, XPER, RTX, NAC, CAPL, ABBV, IGIB, EFAV, FLOT, FPE, FPXI, GSIE, IGM, ITA, IUSG, IUSV, JMBS, MBB, PFM, QTEC, SCHO, VDC, VOX, ABT, ARCC, PARA, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMR, EPD, XOM, GIS, GILD, MEIP, MCD, MRK, NEM, PPL, QCOM, LUV, UPS, WFC, BGCP, DNP, PZC, MPC, UBER, AGGY, ARKQ, ARKW, BLOK, BSCM, BSJN, CNRG, DBEM, DVOL, FTEC, FYX, IEFA, QLD, SCHM, SILJ, SPHD, TDIV, VCIT, VEA, VGSH, VNQ, XLV, XT, AB, MO, CCL, COP, DHI, ENB, NEE, HAL, K, MGM, MMP, NWL, PCG, PAYX, WPM, SWKS, SO, SYY, WPC, WMT, ZBH, JPS, GDV, DAL, KMI, SUN, AAL, NIO, SOFI, SOFI, BAB, BSCN, BSCO, CBND, EES, EPRF, FCAL, FIW, GDX, IDV, IJK, IYJ, MXDU, PEY, PFFD, PGX, QEFA, SIVR, SJNK, SPHQ, SPHY, SPYD, USIG, VCSH, VTEB, XMLV, XSLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Cloudflare Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 452 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 761,851 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 187,926 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,270 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 848,141 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,491 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 13,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 122,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.34 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.050400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 96,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $3.29, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,494,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 342.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 388,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.061000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 461,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 560,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.908300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 117,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 262,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 298,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.