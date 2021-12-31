SV Health Investors, LLC Buys Bioventus Inc, Sells , Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

For the details of SV Health Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sv+health+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SV Health Investors, LLC
- Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 918,154 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.08%
- AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 1,941,118 shares, 30.69% of the total portfolio.
- Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) - 1,824,542 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio.
- Bioventus Inc (BVS) - 1,581,031 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) - 311,490 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.
SV Health Investors, LLC initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.81%. The holding were 1,581,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (MSON)
SV Health Investors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
SV Health Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
SV Health Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.
