Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Bowlero Corp, Sells SPX FLOW Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: HTA, XM, BOWL, SOVO, MGI, DIBS, PPC, CMTL, JACK, MSOS, AVYA, CURO,
- Added Positions: CTXS, UPH, STRM, TACT, FENC, ARAY, KLR, LQDA,
- Reduced Positions: MXCT, ECOL, TGNA, DFIN, GBLI,
- Sold Out: FLOW, ISOS, CROX, MCFT, ULTA, WSC,
- Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) - 700,000 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio.
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio.
- Identiv Inc (INVE) - 814,750 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 830,116 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) - 850,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 455,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 328,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.107700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 476,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 876,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 399,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 72.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 77,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UpHealth Inc (UPH)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UpHealth Inc by 642.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 371,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.Sold Out: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.Sold Out: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.34.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.
