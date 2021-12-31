Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Bowlero Corp, Sells SPX FLOW Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: HTA, XM, BOWL, SOVO, MGI, DIBS, PPC, CMTL, JACK, MSOS, AVYA, CURO,

HTA, XM, BOWL, SOVO, MGI, DIBS, PPC, CMTL, JACK, MSOS, AVYA, CURO, Added Positions: CTXS, UPH, STRM, TACT, FENC, ARAY, KLR, LQDA,

CTXS, UPH, STRM, TACT, FENC, ARAY, KLR, LQDA, Reduced Positions: MXCT, ECOL, TGNA, DFIN, GBLI,

MXCT, ECOL, TGNA, DFIN, GBLI, Sold Out: FLOW, ISOS, CROX, MCFT, ULTA, WSC,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Bowlero Corp, Sovos Brands Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, sells SPX FLOW Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, US Ecology Inc, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbert+fund+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) - 700,000 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Identiv Inc (INVE) - 814,750 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 830,116 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) - 850,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 455,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 328,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.107700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 476,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 876,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 399,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 72.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 77,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UpHealth Inc by 642.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 371,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.34.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.