Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Alcoa Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Nike Inc, Cognex Corp

New Purchases: AKAM, ZBRA, HON, CFG, FB, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG, PEP, GOOGL, JNJ, UNH, ADBE, AMGN, MDLZ, MCO, INTC, VZ, GS, CRM, KMI, ACN, PYPL, APD, RY, KEYS, V, MCD, BIRD, PFE, JCI, AMAT, MA, TMO, TXN, HLT, CSCO, SYY, QCOM, BMO, DIS, LVS, ABT, GILD, GIS, INTU, LIN, HPE, MRNA, HPQ, IBM, MSCI, BABA, ASML, MET, IQV, AMD, BAC, MELI, IFF, EBAY, STT, MRK, BIIB, WDAY, CNI, BLL, TGT, PBA, SXT, EW, CI, CCJ, EA, BKR, CVS, WU, AXP, CRWD, CZR, ANTM, OKTA, MS, ZM, ETSY,

AKAM, ZBRA, HON, CFG, FB, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG, PEP, GOOGL, JNJ, UNH, ADBE, AMGN, MDLZ, MCO, INTC, VZ, GS, CRM, KMI, ACN, PYPL, APD, RY, KEYS, V, MCD, BIRD, PFE, JCI, AMAT, MA, TMO, TXN, HLT, CSCO, SYY, QCOM, BMO, DIS, LVS, ABT, GILD, GIS, INTU, LIN, HPE, MRNA, HPQ, IBM, MSCI, BABA, ASML, MET, IQV, AMD, BAC, MELI, IFF, EBAY, STT, MRK, BIIB, WDAY, CNI, BLL, TGT, PBA, SXT, EW, CI, CCJ, EA, BKR, CVS, WU, AXP, CRWD, CZR, ANTM, OKTA, MS, ZM, ETSY, Added Positions: AA, AWK, URI, DKS, AZPN, SBNY, AAPL, MU, TSCO, HAIN, MTD, PKI, CMI, FIS, DAL, DAR, DOV, TTEK, CARR, TRMB, BAM, ADSK,

AA, AWK, URI, DKS, AZPN, SBNY, AAPL, MU, TSCO, HAIN, MTD, PKI, CMI, FIS, DAL, DAR, DOV, TTEK, CARR, TRMB, BAM, ADSK, Reduced Positions: NKE, RSG, ZTS, VRSK, NEE, FCX, TJX, SIVB, STLD, PTC, AGCO, WCN, JBT, AQUA, MSFT, WMS, CCK,

NKE, RSG, ZTS, VRSK, NEE, FCX, TJX, SIVB, STLD, PTC, AGCO, WCN, JBT, AQUA, MSFT, WMS, CCK, Sold Out: JPM, CGNX, ABNB, TTC, REGI,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Akamai Technologies Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Alcoa Corp, Honeywell International Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Nike Inc, Cognex Corp, Republic Services Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28europe%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 54,504,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 259,559 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.23% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 145,024 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Alcoa Corp (AA) - 754,072 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.61% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 100,600 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 54,504,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $418.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 35,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 91,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 207,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 754,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 259,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 74.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 93,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 51.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 254,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 63.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 160,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 155,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9.