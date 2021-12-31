Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Alcoa Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Nike Inc, Cognex Corp

- New Purchases: AKAM, ZBRA, HON, CFG, FB, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG, PEP, GOOGL, JNJ, UNH, ADBE, AMGN, MDLZ, MCO, INTC, VZ, GS, CRM, KMI, ACN, PYPL, APD, RY, KEYS, V, MCD, BIRD, PFE, JCI, AMAT, MA, TMO, TXN, HLT, CSCO, SYY, QCOM, BMO, DIS, LVS, ABT, GILD, GIS, INTU, LIN, HPE, MRNA, HPQ, IBM, MSCI, BABA, ASML, MET, IQV, AMD, BAC, MELI, IFF, EBAY, STT, MRK, BIIB, WDAY, CNI, BLL, TGT, PBA, SXT, EW, CI, CCJ, EA, BKR, CVS, WU, AXP, CRWD, CZR, ANTM, OKTA, MS, ZM, ETSY,
- Added Positions: AA, AWK, URI, DKS, AZPN, SBNY, AAPL, MU, TSCO, HAIN, MTD, PKI, CMI, FIS, DAL, DAR, DOV, TTEK, CARR, TRMB, BAM, ADSK,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, RSG, ZTS, VRSK, NEE, FCX, TJX, SIVB, STLD, PTC, AGCO, WCN, JBT, AQUA, MSFT, WMS, CCK,
- Sold Out: JPM, CGNX, ABNB, TTC, REGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd
- Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 54,504,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 259,559 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.23%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 145,024 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 754,072 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.61%
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 100,600 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 54,504,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $418.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 35,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 91,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 207,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 754,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 259,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 74.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 93,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 51.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 254,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 63.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 160,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 155,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9.
