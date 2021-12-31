Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA Buys CI Financial Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Voya Financial Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

New Purchases: CRSP, VRTS, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA, MELI, ADBE, EL, GS, NOW, HD, LULU, PYPL, ACN, SPGI, SIVB, BX, BRK.B, COST, SHOP, SQ, INTU, NFLX, LIN, ZTS, MCD, AMGN, CI, LLY, UPS, ANTM, SHW, TGT, WMT, AVGO, SNOW, AMD, DHR, HSY, INFO, IDXX, IFF, MCO, BKNG, CB, A, ABC, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BLK, CBRE, ECL, GE, IBM, MTD, SKX, TXN, UNP, WM, CHTR, HLT, OTIS, MMM, AON, AVY, BMO, BNS, CNI, CLX, ED, CMI, DE, EA, EXPD, HON, ITW, ISRG, LRCX, MU, PPG, QCOM, REGN, RHI, ROK, SYY, TSCO, GWW, AWK, MSCI, MPC, APTV, PANW, ALL, ADI, AIZ, AZO, BDX, BBY, BAM, CM, CAH, LNG, ETN, FDX, FISV, GPN, LHX, HUM, ILMN, TT, JBHT, KLAC, LMT, MSI, PNC, PRU, RMD, WRK, SRE, TRV, SYK, VRTX, WAT, YUM, FNV, VRSK, PBA, BAH, WDAY, SYF, ETSY, MRNA, DOW, AEM, APD, AIG, BAX, GIB, CDNS, CE, CNC, FIS, CTXS, CCK, DXCM, D, EMN, EIX, RE, EXPE, FMC, FITB, GRMN, GPC, ICE, SJM, KMB, MMC, MAS, NVR, NDAQ, ODFL, OKE, PKG, PKI, PFG, PGR, RCI, ROP, SWK, STT, SLF, SNPS, URI, RTX, VFC, VLO, WFC, WST, XLNX, ZION, CMG, TECK, WU, OC, TMUS, TEL, CBOE, NXPI, PSX, CG, CDW, VEEV, ALLE, HUBS, TRU, FOX, ZM, CRWD, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, BHC, CP, CERN, CHKP, CME, CTSH, DD, LBTYA, MGA, MKTX, MRVL, NRG, OTEX, PTC, WPM, USB, ZBRA, FTS, VMW, APO, DELL, NET,

Petit-lancy, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CI Financial Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Medifast Inc, sells Merck Inc, Voya Financial Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, BioNTech SE, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. As of 2021Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA owns 376 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 81,123 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 288,654 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.80% CI Financial Corp (CIXX) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.78% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 57,692 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 132,889 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45%

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 177,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $278.82 and $333.46, with an estimated average price of $310.34. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2621.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $843.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2625.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 129.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.14 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $114.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 288,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 104.93%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 423,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 114.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 272,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.