Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ON24 Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Purple Innovation Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sonos Inc

- New Purchases: ONTF, GTXAP.PFD, JACK, LZ, CTXS, VMW, WEX, ACHC, UP, GEF,
- Added Positions: IFF, KAR, OPEN, AMBP, LAD, CHNG, ATR, VVV, USFD, HIMS, VNET,
- Reduced Positions: ITGR, SONO, FERG, AZTA, PRMW, APO, OUT, SMCI, TNET, EPAY, BWXT, LW, MOS, CDK,
- Sold Out: PRPL, ZNGA, DECK, IPOF, CCCS, BLKB, IPOD, ARD, SLQT, FTCH, GTX,
For the details of HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawk+ridge+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,368,293 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.83%
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,067,655 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 498,045 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.85%
- AptarGroup Inc (ATR) - 608,501 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 1,584,161 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99%
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,070,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,676,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 329,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,602,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 250,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 141,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 379.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 396,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,992,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,189,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,774,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc by 124.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 309,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28.Sold Out: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69.Sold Out: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying