Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ON24 Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Purple Innovation Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sonos Inc

New Purchases: ONTF, GTXAP.PFD, JACK, LZ, CTXS, VMW, WEX, ACHC, UP, GEF,

ONTF, GTXAP.PFD, JACK, LZ, CTXS, VMW, WEX, ACHC, UP, GEF, Added Positions: IFF, KAR, OPEN, AMBP, LAD, CHNG, ATR, VVV, USFD, HIMS, VNET,

IFF, KAR, OPEN, AMBP, LAD, CHNG, ATR, VVV, USFD, HIMS, VNET, Reduced Positions: ITGR, SONO, FERG, AZTA, PRMW, APO, OUT, SMCI, TNET, EPAY, BWXT, LW, MOS, CDK,

ITGR, SONO, FERG, AZTA, PRMW, APO, OUT, SMCI, TNET, EPAY, BWXT, LW, MOS, CDK, Sold Out: PRPL, ZNGA, DECK, IPOF, CCCS, BLKB, IPOD, ARD, SLQT, FTCH, GTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ON24 Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Jack In The Box Inc, LegalZoom.com Inc, sells Purple Innovation Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sonos Inc, Ferguson PLC, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawk+ridge+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,368,293 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.83% LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,067,655 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 498,045 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.85% AptarGroup Inc (ATR) - 608,501 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 1,584,161 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99%

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,070,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,676,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 329,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,602,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 250,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 141,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 379.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 396,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,992,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,189,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,774,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc by 124.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 309,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41.