PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Potential Fueled By Over 20,000 Confirmed Hemp Growers Surveyed By USDA

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) has launched an initiative to expand the utilization of hemp worldwide under the brand name Farmersville Hemp. PURA is building a co-op of hemp growers and processors to raise market awareness around the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp and build a brand name to benefit all co-op participants under the name Farmersville Hemp.

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the first ever survey on the newly legal hemp industry. The report drew on over 20,000 surveyed growers.

PURA anticipates generating at least $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue. The $10 million revenue opportunity outlook is improving based on the recent progress of PURA’s co-op partners.

PURA is scheduled to publish a report next week on the company’s progress to date on the execution of its 2022 strategic plan. The update will be published on Tuesday, February 22nd.

PURA’s 2022 strategic plan overview detailing the company’s strategy to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the “multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp” can be viewed by following the link above.

Current PURA co-op partners include Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU).

