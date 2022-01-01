Barclays Announces Change to iPath® ETNs Website

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays” or the “Issuer”) announced that the website domain for its iPath® Exchange-Traded Notes (“ETNs”) has changed from www.ipathetn.com to ipathetn.barclays. Information about the ETNs, including prospectuses, fact sheets and other material related to the ETNs, can now be accessed by visiting the new domain, ipathetn.barclays.

Barclays no longer owns the former domain for the iPath® ETNs website, www.ipathetn.com. At this time, any content on www.ipathetn.com relating to Barclays, iPath® ETNs or any product issued by Barclays was not produced by Barclays and is not owned by Barclays, and Barclays takes no responsibility for such content.

Barclays is the Issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the Issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors:

Directly contact Barclays at [email protected] or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information

Individual investors:

Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at [email protected] or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990

You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any change in the level of the underlying index, or the Volume Weighted Average Price (“VWAP”) level, in the case of the iPath® S&P MLP ETN, between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index or the VWAP level, is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index or the VWAP level has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: You must redeem a certain minimum number (depending on the series) ETNs of the same series at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the product prospectus.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs.

© 2022 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

