Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Global E Online, Sells Bill.com Holdings Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Alteryx Inc

For the details of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abdiel+capital+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 5,001,370 shares, 19.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 11,869,869 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio.
- Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) - 6,394,035 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17%
- Appian Corp (APPN) - 5,281,078 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 232,464 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio.
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 8,062,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 6,394,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP keeps buying