Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Global E Online, Sells Bill.com Holdings Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Alteryx Inc

New Purchases: GDRX,

GDRX, Added Positions: GLBE, CRCT,

GLBE, CRCT, Reduced Positions: BILL, AXON,

BILL, AXON, Sold Out: AYX, ZI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Global E Online, sells Bill.com Holdings Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Alteryx Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 5,001,370 shares, 19.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 11,869,869 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) - 6,394,035 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17% Appian Corp (APPN) - 5,281,078 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 232,464 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 8,062,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 6,394,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.