Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys Ferguson PLC, United Rentals Inc, RH, Sells Altice USA Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Pelham Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Ferguson PLC, United Rentals Inc, RH, Carvana Co, Membership Collective Group Inc, sells Altice USA Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Pelham Capital Ltd. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pelham+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pelham Capital Ltd.
  1. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 4,109,745 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68%
  2. RH (RH) - 391,461 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.74%
  3. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 884,568 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.79%
  4. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 1,264,321 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.75%
  5. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,051,510 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.204700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 675,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 529,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in RH by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 391,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 884,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Membership Collective Group Inc (MCG)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Membership Collective Group Inc by 38.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 6,364,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Skillsoft Corp by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,200,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.



