Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys Ferguson PLC, United Rentals Inc, RH, Sells Altice USA Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, United Rentals Inc, RH, Carvana Co, Membership Collective Group Inc, sells Altice USA Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Pelham Capital Ltd. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 4,109,745 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68% RH (RH) - 391,461 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.74% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 884,568 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.79% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 1,264,321 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.75% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,051,510 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.204700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 675,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 529,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in RH by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 391,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 884,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Membership Collective Group Inc by 38.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 6,364,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Skillsoft Corp by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,200,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.