Foresite Capital Management III, LLC Buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Natera Inc, Sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, , Epizyme Inc

Investment company Foresite Capital Management III, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Natera Inc, sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, , Epizyme Inc, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresite Capital Management III, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Foresite Capital Management III, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Foresite Capital Management III, LLC
  1. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 133,691 shares, 45.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 91,000 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) - 1,111,112 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) - 1,641,804 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Foresite Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $112.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.53%. The holding were 133,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Foresite Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.51%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Foresite Capital Management III, LLC sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Foresite Capital Management III, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Foresite Capital Management III, LLC sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Foresite Capital Management III, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.



