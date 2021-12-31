Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings, iQIYI Inc, Yatsen Holding

New Purchases: BEKE, QFIN, BABA, YMM, EDU,

BEKE, QFIN, BABA, YMM, EDU, Added Positions: BIDU, ZTO, TCOM, SE, YUMC, BZ, NOAH, RERE,

BIDU, ZTO, TCOM, SE, YUMC, BZ, NOAH, RERE, Sold Out: VIPS, IQ, YSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Trip.com Group, 360 DigiTech Inc, sells Vipshop Holdings, iQIYI Inc, Yatsen Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Pacific Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Tiger Pacific Capital LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,161,705 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.75% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 679,562 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.98% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,947,372 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,152,350 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.69% Sea Ltd (SE) - 324,072 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.52%

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 1,891,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,172,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 165,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,971,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 7,085,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 268.98%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 679,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 4,161,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 3,152,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 324,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 740,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Kanzhun Ltd by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,544,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $2.78.