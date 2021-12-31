Stonepine Capital Management, LLC Buys Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, ADMA Biologics Inc, Conformis Inc, Sells , Galapagos NV, Catalyst Biosciences Inc

New Purchases: XERS, ADMA, OPTN, RZLT, ANIP, CBAY, NMTC, ALDX,

XERS, ADMA, OPTN, RZLT, ANIP, CBAY, NMTC, ALDX, Added Positions: CFMS, EOLS, ATRS, XGN, DMAC, AMYT, OVID, CTIC, APEN, CDTX, AVTX, LIFE, SYBX,

CFMS, EOLS, ATRS, XGN, DMAC, AMYT, OVID, CTIC, APEN, CDTX, AVTX, LIFE, SYBX, Reduced Positions: CELC, XOMA,

CELC, XOMA, Sold Out: ADMS, GLPG, CBIO, AFMD, GMDA, YMTX, KALV, ANGN, LPTX, EYPT, NBSE, IMUX, CFRX, SPNE, SCYX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, ADMA Biologics Inc, Conformis Inc, Evolus Inc, Antares Pharma Inc, sells , Galapagos NV, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Affimed NV, Gamida Cell during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 6,069,775 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) - 8,800,358 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50% Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) - 5,656,373 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) - 9,911,577 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) - 4,006,185 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.16%

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 5,656,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ADMA Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.66, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 9,911,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OptiNose Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 3,844,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rezolute Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 808,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $56.85, with an estimated average price of $43.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 52,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Conformis Inc by 2932.72%. The purchase prices were between $0.67 and $1.32, with an estimated average price of $1.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 14,768,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Evolus Inc by 521.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 1,863,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Antares Pharma Inc by 769.88%. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.537200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,297,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Exagen Inc by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 858,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 620.66%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,194,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,006,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $2.22.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Affimed NV. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.46, with an estimated average price of $3.26.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $6.04.