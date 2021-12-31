Stonepine Capital Management, LLC Buys Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, ADMA Biologics Inc, Conformis Inc, Sells , Galapagos NV, Catalyst Biosciences Inc

- New Purchases: XERS, ADMA, OPTN, RZLT, ANIP, CBAY, NMTC, ALDX,
- Added Positions: CFMS, EOLS, ATRS, XGN, DMAC, AMYT, OVID, CTIC, APEN, CDTX, AVTX, LIFE, SYBX,
- Reduced Positions: CELC, XOMA,
- Sold Out: ADMS, GLPG, CBIO, AFMD, GMDA, YMTX, KALV, ANGN, LPTX, EYPT, NBSE, IMUX, CFRX, SPNE, SCYX,
For the details of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonepine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC
- Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 6,069,775 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
- CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) - 8,800,358 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) - 5,656,373 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) - 9,911,577 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) - 4,006,185 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.16%
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 5,656,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ADMA Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.66, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 9,911,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OptiNose Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 3,844,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rezolute Inc (RZLT)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rezolute Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 808,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $56.85, with an estimated average price of $43.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 52,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conformis Inc (CFMS)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Conformis Inc by 2932.72%. The purchase prices were between $0.67 and $1.32, with an estimated average price of $1.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 14,768,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evolus Inc (EOLS)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Evolus Inc by 521.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 1,863,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Antares Pharma Inc by 769.88%. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.537200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,297,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exagen Inc (XGN)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Exagen Inc by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 858,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 620.66%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,194,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,006,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ADMS)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17.Sold Out: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $2.22.Sold Out: Affimed NV (AFMD)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Affimed NV. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19.Sold Out: Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.46, with an estimated average price of $3.26.Sold Out: Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (YMTX)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $6.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stonepine Capital Management, LLC keeps buying