Truvvo Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truvvo Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Truvvo Partners LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 31,957 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 5,000 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,455 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,132 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. New Position John Hancock Premium Div Fund (PDT) - 52,000 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio.

Truvvo Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.92%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truvvo Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truvvo Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $96.149500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truvvo Partners LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Truvvo Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.

Truvvo Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11.

Truvvo Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Truvvo Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Truvvo Partners LLC sold out a holding in Reservoir Media Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.38.