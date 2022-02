Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Nu Holdings, Sells JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: MPC, NU, GRAB, DTC, SEAT, FIGS, AOSL, SGH, CCS, CUBI, CMC, TNDM, RENT, RENT, IHS, ALLT, LSI, AMN, DAVA, GRBK, SIMO, DDL, GLOB, KNSL, REGN, IONQ, BRO, MGA, SBNY, TSAT, ICLR, HRMY, UCTT, WFG, TCN, VTEX, RERE, HUYA, BG, AER, AA, ABC, BBL, EQNR, IPG, ISRG, LAMR, PFE, REXR, SNDR, SCI, TENB, ROIV, IREN, AUR, CAN, CLSK, DWAC, FNKO, MARA, MIGI, RDW, RIOT, BBIG, WE, PSTL, BLD, IGSB, FN, AZEK, FCX, NRG, RMBS, TECK, DOLE, BIRD, FMC, FXLV, LTH, MF, RIVN, COCO, VLCN, XPOF, ZVIA, ACTD, IMPX, ARTA, AURC, BBLN, BIOT, GLBL, GLBL, CLVT, DCRD, EJFA, HERA, HHLA, GSQD, HTPA, HIGA, LMDX, MOTV, OACB, PPGH, PNTM, ROSS, SNII, SLCR, SLAM, DNAA, DNAB, DNAD, TWNT, TCVA, VGII, EVTL, WEJO, PROC, ARBE, INCR, OTMO, VLN, ZGN, SSU, WBX, EQOS, ADEX, ADTH, ASLE, AGIL, AIRS, MIMO, ASTL, ALCC, AMPS, AMPS, BTCM, BKKT, BBAI, BRDS, BOWL, BOXD, BZFD, CFV, CFIV, CVT, CPSR, CIFR, CMPO, DRH, DCGO, EQRX, GWH, EFTR, EMBK, ENJY, ENVI, ENVI, ENPC, FATH, FRSG, HGTY, HCCC, HLBZ, HLGN, HUMA, HYPR, INFA, CTV, IRNT, JOFF, JSPR, KORE, LOCL, LTRY, MDH, MBAC, MKTW, MKTW, MIT, MTAC, NVTS, KIND, NN, NXU, NVVE, OCA, TOI, PRDS, PEAR, PL, PNT, XPDI, PIII, RDBX, RSVR, SABS, SNCE, SHPW, SBEA, SPGS, SLDP, SLGC, SOS, SRZN, TSPQ, ADER, HUGS, VCSA, VINC, VORB, RLJPA.PFD, UHT, FDS, KD, ONL, PATH, IGLB, TDV, SCHY, XLU, VFQY, DGRE, AMRS, BUD, ELF, LMNR, MGPI, MITC, NOAC, OLPX, GAN, IGT, BALY, BYD, CZR, CNTY, GMBL, EBET, FUBO, LVS, PENN, RRR, SGMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Nu Holdings, Nike Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, NetEase Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penserra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Penserra Capital Management LLC owns 1341 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penserra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penserra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 751,374 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 560,903 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.39% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 389,162 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 375,564 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 376,618 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 451,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,628,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,919,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Solo Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 730,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,004,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 316,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 107.20%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 305,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 100.99%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 278,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 138.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 594,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 125,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.242700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 260,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,035,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $13.17 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $16.41.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $165.13 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $196.92.