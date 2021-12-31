Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys Sanderson Farms Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Sells , IHS Markit, Five9 Inc

New Purchases: CONE, FLOW, MNTV, PVG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sanderson Farms Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, SPX FLOW Inc, Momentive Global Inc, sells , IHS Markit, Five9 Inc, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $788 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 985,339 shares, 26.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,550,664 shares, 26.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.91% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,697,215 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 456,134 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.33% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 323,373 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 267,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 86,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 207,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $179.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 456,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 427.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 548,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $14.02.