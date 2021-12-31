Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dollar T

New Purchases: RH, HTGC, ARCC, GSBD, TLT, NMFC, VGT, ABB, MPW, PNNT, GBDC, BCSF, ADP, BLK, GPN, RS, SWKS, CZR, OKTA, IGF, MMM, ABT, IEP, AZN, DUK, ETN, EMR, FDX, ICE, KLAC, MANT, MCD, PAYX, RIO, SO, SYY, YUM, DNP, MELI, OCSL, AL, FDUS, PFLT, DRIO, VEEV, TPVG, GOOG, BRG, TWLO, DOCU, ORCC, PLTR, APD, AIG, TFC, BSX, CSX, CE, CNC, CME, CMCSA, DE, EL, EXC, FMC, NEE, HON, ITW, ILMN, TT, JPM, K, LVS, LYV, MGM, SPGI, MDT, VTRS, NUE, PXD, PG, SRE, SPG, TXN, RTX, UNH, VLO, DIS, WFC, TMUS, GM, MPC, HZNP, PLAY, VOYA, SYF, PYPL, LITE, SQ, TEAM, TTD, NIO, ALC, CRWD, ONL, MSOS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Amgen Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, Chevron Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC owns 369 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 200,879 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 188,653 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 128,472 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 209,726 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 303,635 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.14 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 151,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3934.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.141000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 3957.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.577300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2615.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The sale prices were between $75.49 and $75.79, with an estimated average price of $75.63.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62.