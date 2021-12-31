Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dollar T

- New Purchases: RH, HTGC, ARCC, GSBD, TLT, NMFC, VGT, ABB, MPW, PNNT, GBDC, BCSF, ADP, BLK, GPN, RS, SWKS, CZR, OKTA, IGF, MMM, ABT, IEP, AZN, DUK, ETN, EMR, FDX, ICE, KLAC, MANT, MCD, PAYX, RIO, SO, SYY, YUM, DNP, MELI, OCSL, AL, FDUS, PFLT, DRIO, VEEV, TPVG, GOOG, BRG, TWLO, DOCU, ORCC, PLTR, APD, AIG, TFC, BSX, CSX, CE, CNC, CME, CMCSA, DE, EL, EXC, FMC, NEE, HON, ITW, ILMN, TT, JPM, K, LVS, LYV, MGM, SPGI, MDT, VTRS, NUE, PXD, PG, SRE, SPG, TXN, RTX, UNH, VLO, DIS, WFC, TMUS, GM, MPC, HZNP, PLAY, VOYA, SYF, PYPL, LITE, SQ, TEAM, TTD, NIO, ALC, CRWD, ONL, MSOS,
- Added Positions: IDHQ, VIGI, ESGV, MDLZ, AMGN, GOOGL, PLBY, T, HYGV, XLF, PM, BMY, AMZN, VO, O, MSFT, FB, V, DMTK, JBLU, MRK, GOLD, NEM, KHC, XLE, RIG, GLD, BABA, MCHP, NOW, CRM, XOM, IWV, MBB, PHB, SCHO, SCHZ, VCSH, NLY, ADBE, CHWY, NRZ, SCHP, VWOB, XLY, LLY, SPLK, JNJ, PINS, HD, IAGG, EXPE, JIG, NVS, SAVE, SCHA, SPSM, SBUX, ENB, EGO, DD, KO, INTC, BRK.B, EEM, BIDU, LRCX, USB, VMW, NG, NVDA, DVY, AMD, GILD, XLU, AMP, AZPN, SLB, BAC, TMO, CVS, ROP, VZ, DOW, PFE, PENN, OXY, MU, EFX, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: VEU, DFAX, DLTR, CVX, AAPL, MO, ANTM, VGSH, SNOW, IVV, FNDX, VNQ, STZ, SCHV, SCHF, PXF, SFM, VTEB, TSM, OGN, NET, BMRN, FNDA, FUTY, VRTX, SCHG, SPYV, VYMI, XLK, SPY, IWM, DBP, SLVM, ABBV, BA, COST,
- Sold Out: IONS, ZBH, COP, EOG, ACB, CTVA, RAVI, XMLV,
For the details of Cedar Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 200,879 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 188,653 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 128,472 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 209,726 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 303,635 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.14 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 151,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3934.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.141000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 3957.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.577300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2615.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The sale prices were between $75.49 and $75.79, with an estimated average price of $75.63.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62.
