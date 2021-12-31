Hudson Executive Capital LP Buys Akoya Biosciences Inc, Sells EG Acquisition Corp

Investment company Hudson Executive Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Akoya Biosciences Inc, sells EG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Executive Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Hudson Executive Capital LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Executive Capital LP. Also check out:
1. Hudson Executive Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudson Executive Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudson Executive Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudson Executive Capital LP keeps buying
For the details of Hudson Executive Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+executive+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 67,389,676 shares, 63.38% of the total portfolio.
- Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) - 4,795,310 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio.
- Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 12,102,400 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 15,524,623 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 588,886 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
Hudson Executive Capital LP added to a holding in Akoya Biosciences Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,402,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF)
Hudson Executive Capital LP sold out a holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72.
