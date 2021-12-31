Hudson Executive Capital LP Buys Akoya Biosciences Inc, Sells EG Acquisition Corp

Added Positions: AKYA, VRAY, TALK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Akoya Biosciences Inc, sells EG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Executive Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Hudson Executive Capital LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 67,389,676 shares, 63.38% of the total portfolio. Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) - 4,795,310 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 12,102,400 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 15,524,623 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 588,886 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.

Hudson Executive Capital LP added to a holding in Akoya Biosciences Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,402,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Executive Capital LP sold out a holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72.