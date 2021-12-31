Stone Point Capital Llc Buys HireRight Holdings Corp, P10 Inc

For the details of STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stone+point+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC
- Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 16,048,975 shares, 33.66% of the total portfolio.
- Home Point Capital Inc (HMPT) - 127,771,035 shares, 20.19% of the total portfolio.
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,635,986 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio.
- Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 6,777,806 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio.
- HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) - 16,552,424 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stone Point Capital Llc initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 16,552,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: P10 Inc (PX)
Stone Point Capital Llc initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,216,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.
