Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 365,503 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 181,249 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 367,928 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 364,108 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 139,079 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $252.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 33,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.213400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 134,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 105,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 89,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 57,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1384.85%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 58.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 45.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1.