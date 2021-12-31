Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

- New Purchases: IWR, IGSB, BXSL, TAN, KCCA, BITO, DBA, ITB, DOCU, GLDI, KLAC, KRBN, CSX, VLUE, FBCG, SO, CARR, WLKP, APD, SCI, REGN, PNC, NVR, MRVL, LMT, ITW, IBM, GILD, CME, CDNS, AON,
- Added Positions: AGG, VOO, UGL, IWV, TLT, GLD, PDBC, CSCO, VBR, IPOF, ASHR, PPLT, MSOS, GSG, GTLS, POLY, IEF, DIS, INTC, HON, SNOW, KO, ULTA, UNP, AVGO, ANTM, RTX, QCOM, VRSK, TSLA, GM, ABBV, ZTS, CZR, TEAM, IEMG, VWO, LLY, AMD, AIG, AMT, AMGN, ANSS, ADP, BLK, CBRE, CAT, SCHW, CVX, CI, CCI, DE, ECL, SHW, EQIX, EL, XOM, FISV, F, ICE, INTU, MDLZ, MMC, NFLX, PEP, BKNG, T, ROP, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, IEI, SIVR, PICK, FLOT, SPXL, SLV, IAU, TLH, AGZ, AAAU, ORCL, SPUU, REMX, QQQ, GLP, VTV, ADI, MSFT, MJUS, ADBE, WIW, COPX, AAPL, EPAM, BIL, GOOGL, AMZN, FB, NOW, PYPL, UNH, VZ, GDX, MDT, BA, SPTM, VEEV, BMY, HD, PG, C, TMUS, SNPS, STPZ, CMG, PM, DG, CHTR, IQV, MRNA, GLBE, SPG, BAC, EQC, GPC, NEE, DVN, DHR, CINF, FIS, AZTA, MNST, AZO, ADM, AMAT, APH, ALGN, ATVI, PLD, CB, PFE, UPS, TMO, TGT, TJX, MMM, SBAC, PRU, LIN, WFC, PAYX, ORLY, MU, LRCX, JCI, ISRG, ILMN, IDXX,
- Sold Out: HYD, IWY, RSX, OEF, MINT, TBT, EMB, INFL, XHB, XLF, INBX, EDV, USO, RING, SIL, REM, IVOL, EWA, SQ, TWOU, MSCI, ODFL, NEM, CSGP, CDAY, OKTA, TWLO, MNA, WSM, SHY, UIS, TFX, DXCM, PSLV,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,120,952 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 192,314 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,684 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,721 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.76%
- ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) - 398,456 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15%
Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 272,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 256,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 114,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E (KCCA)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1450.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.855900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 141,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.76%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 64,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.26%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 135.62%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 88.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 228,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 153.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62.Sold Out: VanEck Russia ETF (RSX)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.
