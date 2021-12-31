Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, American Express Co, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: LIT, MMM, MRK, PG, VZ, WMT, ANTM, GMF,

Investment company Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Brunswick Corp, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, American Express Co, Caterpillar Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd owns 207 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,355,438 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,411,676 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 145,020 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 110,082 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,022,565 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 208.91%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 654,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 118.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,020,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 901,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 147.99%. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.154000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 580,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 678,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 130,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.