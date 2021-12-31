Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Shopify Inc, Magna International Inc

Just now
Investment company Quadrature Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Shopify Inc, Magna International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Quadrature Capital Ltd owns 643 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadrature Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrature+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quadrature Capital Ltd
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 50,326 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.01%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 285,716 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.36%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 76,313 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.09%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,275 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1006.92%
  5. Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) - 1,332,700 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,332,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 171,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 158,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $345.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 54,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $500.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 253,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1006.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 320,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.01%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2613.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 50,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 394.03%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $277.029000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 97,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 163.31%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 182,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 285,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 611.58%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $164.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 87,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.



