Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Shopify Inc, Magna International Inc

LSPD, PYPL, SQ, GS, HUBS, SLF, AMZN, WFG, ORLY, AMC, HD, KO, CMCSA, SPGI, QCOM, LULU, COF, TRI, FSV, NTES, LOW, SU, WCN, DE, NTR, RH, AVGO, CIGI, UHAL, F, MCD, VZ, AMD, ADP, ABT, AXP, COST, ILMN, PEP, TTD, PAYC, MFC, PAYX, TFX, USB, AN, VMW, MCO, MGM, AZO, LAD, PCTY, AVLR, ICE, DAC, WYNN, AUY, YUMC, BIO, WAT, CROX, DQ, SSNC, NEWR, DOW, IDXX, RRC, TECK, YY, ARCH, WM, KMI, AMR, DAVA, AYI, BDX, MVIS, MTN, CLR, VEEV, WK, CBRL, DECK, GPI, ROLL, COUP, AGCO, CRMT, TFC, CVS, CYBE, EGLE, ASR, ITRI, MLM, SO, STN, UHS, VMC, ZBH, CHGG, SHAK, HUT, CNXC, CTRA, CNI, DHR, EMR, EQT, MANH, MS, RMD, SON, TPL, FANG, BTU, STNE, AMN, BAK, CE, CHH, DSGX, DLTR, FLS, HUN, LEG, NSSC, DGX, ROK, SPG, TPX, TAC, USPH, UTMD, GHC, WMB, TGH, MSCI, HCA, AR, WB, MEDP, VVV, ZTO, HLNE, JMIA, FSLY, KC, HOOD, JXN, AAP, HES, AME, ABG, AVB, BIDU, ITUB, BSET, CF, CPE, CCJ, OVV, FMX, FC, DIN, KFRC, MMC, NVEC, NPK, NXST, OMC, PSMT, PSEC, PSA, DORM, RRX, SIVB, SPNS, SCVL, SIRI, SXI, EQNR, PAC, QRTEA, SPR, MLCO, AVAV, HBM, BTG, CVE, CBOE, SII, MTDR, ALLY, HRI, CWH, MRAM, BL, RVLV, AI, AAON, AMOT, IVZ, ANDE, AHT, BC, BBW, KMX, CASS, LNG, CNX, CCRN, DCO, EPR, EXPE, EXPD, THFF, FORR, GGB, HVT, HE, JEF, LNN, LFUS, MTRX, PDS, PRGS, RELL, WRK, SWM, TRV, STLD, HLIO, TECH, TRNS, PAG, WNS, EHTH, SMCI, MAIN, TITN, SEM, DG, HRZN, CMRE, SAVE, RM, MRCC, IRT, OMF, GSBD, BZUN, CC, SITE, LAUR, AYX, AZUL, SOS, TW, PD, DT, OTIS, SLQT, WISH, EGHT, ACCO, AMSC, BGFV, CAMP, CAH, CENX, CAKE, NNN, CWCO, COO, DHIL, DRQ, EFSC, FL, HSY, HOFT, IP, KBAL, FSTR, LXU, MHO, MAN, MERC, MNRO, OIIM, OLN, CNXN, PBI, RRGB, RGS, RGP, SJT, ATCO, SAH, TEX, NCTY, TZOO, GROW, UGI, URBN, XRX, YELL, IDEX, LMAT, G, HCCI, NVGS, XSPA, BWXT, VRA, LEDS, RFP, GEVO, MITT, SXC, REXR, ANY, AKTS, GNK, BOX, LILAK, EVBG, HCC, LBRT, RDFN, TALO, ELAN, SONM, REAL, PNTG, SPT, OCFT, BMTX, BKD, HLX, CGRN, AUD, AUD, ALR, IO, LPTH, NNBR, TGB, TGA, WTI, EMAN, GSAT, OESX, DGLY, UIHC, GORO, URG, FF, EXPR, VISL, WATT, ENIC, PUMP, USWS, AGMH, BBCP, JFIN, Added Positions: AAPL, GOOG, SNOW, BA, NVDA, TXN, NKE, FB, CHTR, TU, ASAN, DASH, FIS, LUV, AA, CASY, BLK, TSCO, ZBRA, EDU, Y, CSWC, LLY, CMG, MDB, AMWD, GPN, NDAQ, LC, CVCO, FHN, JBLU, SAIA, WEX, MUSA, APPN, APD, LUMN, COLB, EHC, JNJ, MKL, RHI, NXE, OLLI, SWAV, HHR, A, ALK, ADS, ALL, EAT, CWST, IEX, LHCG, LSTR, O, HBI, CNK, FLGT, BRO, JOUT, RSG, SEIC, SHOO, OLED, WEC, AMRS, TAL, AMWL, AEP, BELFB, SAM, CINF, INGR, DCI, FNF, OTRK, LAMR, LVS, SLM, SMED, UFCS, KALU, BBDC, SBLK, OCSL, SSSS, BOOT, GDS, CGBD, IQ, EVER, CVET, VOXX, BIG, COLM, ROCK, GGG, HDSN, OIS, PDFS, PXLW, RLI, RS, SCS, WOR, ESEA, PBF, PFSI, DNOW, CFG, SOI, YETI, TMDX, BILL,

CP, SHOP, MGA, ENB, TSLA, FNV, MSFT, BCE, TWLO, EBAY, ABNB, INTC, BRK.B, FTS, XOM, MRK, TWTR, AAL, PARA, CAT, CL, NSC, ENPH, C, UNH, PLTR, UAL, M, UNP, OKTA, ATVI, CME, DAL, MMM, CCI, CMI, MEOH, LYFT, CLX, OSK, PSX, WPM, SUI, SE, PGR, SYY, ZNGA, PAAS, VIPS, TME, UBER, CCL, SCCO, VLO, HIMX, AGI, SFIX, KR, MTB, NYCB, POOL, UNM, SQM, IMKTA, MHK, PHM, CGAU, RILY, AMAT, XRAY, EA, EEFT, RL, PRU, SIMO, WSO, PRLB, MTLS, LEVI, BXP, CPT, ESGR, FNB, HRL, SR, LECO, NTRS, RNR, LSI, SNV, UAA, WRB, XEL, STAG, FBHS, PLAY, SEAS, NSA, GH, ALCO, ATI, MTRN, CRS, CX, CRK, DBI, EVC, FR, HL, HFC, MAS, MOG.A, NOV, NNI, NDSN, PNFP, SBAC, SNA, SKT, UDR, VLY, VNO, WU, PRIM, FIBK, ZTS, SABR, ESTA, AMSF, ACGL, BJRI, EXPO, FSP, ITGR, KVHI, LII, MUR, PKG, QCRH, TXRH, UFPI, WY, OC, DBRG, ALSN, MRC, HY, AMH, FOXF, MGNI, HQY, AVNS, LW, METC, JBGS, BRSP, CCO, Sold Out: CRWD, NFLX, MA, BABA, BNS, V, SNAP, BMO, DOCU, ADBE, ETSY, ROKU, RNG, CVX, PFE, PDD, ZS, BIPC, RY, FCX, TMUS, PINS, MELI, CI, PLUG, MSTR, CAR, MPC, TD, WBA, X, NIO, SMG, ALGN, AMED, STZ, ZEN, HUM, PBA, VFC, ROP, TRP, CPB, WOLF, DPZ, EL, FICO, NEM, PPG, BILI, D, KMB, VET, CSGP, ORCL, GOOS, CHWY, PPL, VRTS, LEA, AES, ADI, CSX, TPR, DISCA, ITW, UNFI, FSLR, SIX, ZG, GPS, K, LRCX, MTZ, JWN, DIS, RGA, RUN, PEN, XP, BAX, HSIC, MOH, RPM, SPWR, GWW, TX, GOGO, ANET, FRPT, IAC, EGP, HUBB, IRM, PTC, ALGT, UI, ALB, AEO, AMT, BG, CMS, CVGW, CNP, CHE, PLCE, CHD, EMN, ERIE, RE, FFIN, LANC, OMCL, PDCO, PB, SSB, SWX, TKR, CPG, FTCH, OGN, ATR, WTRG, BOH, BRKR, CCMP, ED, DD, DRE, ESE, BEN, GIS, JJSF, SJM, KEX, MLAB, MET, MTD, MIDD, NI, RF, SLG, GL, L, EVR, IPGP, VC, TRIP, BKI, LTHM, QFIN, VRM, AIR, CLFD, ASTE, BOKF, BANF, CRAI, CTXS, CBU, GLW, DTE, DLB, ELS, FCN, FRT, GPC, TV, HOG, PEAK, HELE, INDB, IBOC, GDEN, MSM, MSA, TAP, MORN, NRG, NJR, OGE, IOSP, PSB, PNW, BKNG, SSD, SKX, SWBI, GEO, KMPR, WDFC, WBS, WSBC, WAL, EXK, ENSG, SB, SLRC, HMST, CPRI, SFM, GPRO, TRUP, CVNA, EQH, RVI, AMTB, SILK, GO, AOS, AEM, ADC, LNT, ACC, AIT, MTOR, BVH, BMI, CIB, BMRC, B, GOLD, BKH, BF.B, CVBF, CBT, CFFN, CMO, CATO, CVCY, CNS, COHU, CYH, ATLC, CXW, CFR, DSX, BOOM, EZPW, WIRE, EXR, FMNB, FARO, FRME, FLO, FWRD, FULT, EQC, HWKN, IDA, JAKK, KAMN, KELYA, KMT, KIM, MDLZ, LXP, LNC, LPX, MDC, MGEE, HZO, MBT, HOPE, NATI, NEOG, NWE, OSIS, OHI, OPY, ORA, PCG, PEBO, POLY, PII, NXGN, RDN, RWT, RUSHA, RUTH, SAFT, SBCF, SIGI, SJI, SPTN, TEN, TR, TTC, ACIW, TCBK, UMBF, UNF, AUB, UBSI, UHT, WABC, EVRG, WHR, WWD, IRBT, SENEA, UVE, GPRE, FBMS, DEI, AIMC, INFN, AG, GPRK, VEON, PLOW, DOOR, CHEF, MSBI, COOP, VOYA, DOC, ESNT, HMHC, OGS, MBUU, IBP, CCS, RMBL, VEC, BSIG, TBK, UE, VSTO, UNIT, RMR, TPIC, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ATUS, OMP, MBIN, ALTR, BCSF, KTB, HCAT, PGNY, BEPC, ADES, HLIT, VWTR, TWI, PNNT, UEC, REI, QUOT, CDEV, ARLO, RTLR, GOTU, LYLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Shopify Inc, Magna International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Quadrature Capital Ltd owns 643 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 50,326 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.01% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 285,716 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.36% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 76,313 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,275 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1006.92% Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) - 1,332,700 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,332,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 171,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 158,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $345.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 54,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $500.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 253,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1006.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 320,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.01%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2613.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 50,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 394.03%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $277.029000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 97,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 163.31%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 182,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 285,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 611.58%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $164.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 87,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.