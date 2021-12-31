PSquared Asset Management AG Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Atotech, Sells , 51job Inc

For the details of PSquared Asset Management AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/psquared+asset+management+ag/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PSquared Asset Management AG
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 3,917,542 shares, 55.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,521,726 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Atotech Ltd (ATC) - 3,252,286 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.80%
- Welbilt Inc (WBT) - 2,700,700 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA) - 1,467,763 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.
PSquared Asset Management AG initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.77%. The holding were 4,521,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
PSquared Asset Management AG added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 169.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 3,252,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
PSquared Asset Management AG sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: 51job Inc (JOBS)
PSquared Asset Management AG sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.
