PSquared Asset Management AG Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Atotech, Sells , 51job Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Atotech, sells , 51job Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PSquared Asset Management AG. As of 2021Q4, PSquared Asset Management AG owns 8 stocks with a total value of $935 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 3,917,542 shares, 55.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,521,726 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Atotech Ltd (ATC) - 3,252,286 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.80% Welbilt Inc (WBT) - 2,700,700 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA) - 1,467,763 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.

PSquared Asset Management AG initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.77%. The holding were 4,521,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PSquared Asset Management AG added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 169.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 3,252,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PSquared Asset Management AG sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

PSquared Asset Management AG sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.