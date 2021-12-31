Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc Buys Vicor Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Sells DLocal, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Viasat Inc

New Purchases: VICR, MRVL, UTHR, FLNC, SIMO, NVTS, AR, LEN, FCX, KRNT, TFII, SHLS, AIP, TASK, BIRD, RIVN, ZI, FLYW, INVZ, AMAT, ANIP, INTA, ENFN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vicor Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Fluence Energy Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, sells DLocal, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Viasat Inc, Everbridge Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,063,236 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 593,734 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24% SiTime Corp (SITM) - 314,389 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.64% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 1,156,799 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 3,340,996 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.26%

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 313,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 404,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 133,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 734,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 271,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,399,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $190.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 314,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Enovix Corp by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,340,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 196,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $297.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $83.54 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 183,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 517,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29.