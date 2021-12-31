CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Buys AT&T Inc, Airbnb Inc, Wayfair Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, American Airlines Group Inc

- New Purchases: T, ABNB, W, ATVI, BAC, BA, ROKU, TWTR, EA, WBA, PDD, LUV, NOK, LRCX, EOG, DAL, PLAY, COP, BP, QRVO, SGH, CVS, BMY, PINS, AMAT,
- Added Positions: LVS, GOLD, PTON, JPM, AEM, DIS, LYFT, SHOP, NFLX, DOCU, ZM, BYND, GDXJ, SNAP, SQ, Z, KHC, DASH, BABA, PANW, ET, PFE, NVDA, IBM, AXP, WB, AVGO, UAL, PAA, OXY, VTRS, GE, GME, PLTR, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: COIN, AAPL, MS, QCOM, XLNX, APA, LOW, CVX, WFC, F, TAL, NEM, MA, AMZN, FB, JD, PYPL, GDX, GOOGL, GS, M, DHI, CSCO, MSFT, ORCL, MU, V, DISCA, LUMN, IQ, ADI, AMD,
- Sold Out: AAL, BIDU, FDX, INTC, CRM, SBUX, TSM, WMB, ENTG, MCHP, ON, X, GM, KMI, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,582,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,351,300 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,820,500 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.215300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 140,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 547.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 414,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 907.85%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.300900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 568,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 7115.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 269,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1875.00%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.242700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 539.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 156,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 548.04%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.536900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
