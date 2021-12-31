Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC Buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Sells , Primo Water Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ZWS, NVEI, MQ, GLBE, PAY, PAY,

TRGP, LNG, AFRM, AXP, MA, ETRN, OGS, DFS, NJR, NFG, SR, V, FISV, CTLP, OSPN, NCR, MITK, LC, YRD, PAGS, ZUO, EVOP, CASS, Sold Out: ENBL, PRMW, GSKY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells , Primo Water Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, American Express Co, GreenSky Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 844,386 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 697,444 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,956,746 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,174,997 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 447,513 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.21, with an estimated average price of $69.5. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.19.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.