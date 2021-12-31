Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC Buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Sells , Primo Water Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ZWS, NVEI, MQ, GLBE, PAY, PAY,
- Added Positions: ENB, TRP, ET, EPD, ATO, PBA, KMI, OKE, AWK, MPLX, NI, ECL, XYL, DTM, PNR, WTRG, AOS, WES, MMP, PAA, TTEK, MEG, HESM, WTS, SUN, PSXP, DCP, NWN, DOCU, AQUA, AWR, FELE, NFE, CWT, AROC, CQP, IEX, CEQP, BMI, PAGP, MWA, PYPL, MSEX, SHLX, USAC, SQ, GPN, ALTM, BPMP, GEL, HEP, GLP, LNN, SJW, NS, YORW, RTLR, JKHY, EEFT, OMP, WEX, CAPL, FIS, WU, PBFX, QTWO, SRLP, CSGS, GDOT, EPAY, DKL,
- Reduced Positions: TRGP, LNG, AFRM, AXP, MA, ETRN, OGS, DFS, NJR, NFG, SR, V, FISV, CTLP, OSPN, NCR, MITK, LC, YRD, PAGS, ZUO, EVOP, CASS,
- Sold Out: ENBL, PRMW, GSKY,
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 844,386 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 697,444 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,956,746 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,174,997 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 447,513 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.21, with an estimated average price of $69.5. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.19.Sold Out: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.
