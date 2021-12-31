Relative Value Partners Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares 0-3 Month

New Purchases: VGSH, IGSB, DFIV, JCO, SDHY, NML, PTA, DLY, BCAT, WFCPL.PFD, VOO, OACB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relative Value Partners Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Relative Value Partners Group, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 467,792 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 488,446 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 282,984 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,336,785 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05% Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 3,276,437 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 329,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 247,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 296,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $8.25, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 424,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.039400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 153,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 411,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 68.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.801600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 534,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 702,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 165,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 164,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.