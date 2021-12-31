Fiduciary Group LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Fiserv Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Spotify Technology SA

New Purchases: CSGP, IEMG, DLTR, GM, PDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Dollar General Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Fiserv Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,103 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 489,348 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,526 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 75,286 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 561,699 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1631.49%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 122,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $198.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Monroe Capital Corp by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.82, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.