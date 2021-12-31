Fiduciary Group LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Fiserv Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Spotify Technology SA

- New Purchases: CSGP, IEMG, DLTR, GM, PDI,
- Added Positions: PYPL, AGG, VWO, FOCS, BSV, DG, WMT, IJR, CRM, V, AMT, ISTB, FB, EA, AMZN, BKNG, DIS, CVS, MAR, SPY, BAC, PANW, MRCC, AMJ, AON, HEI.A, SBUX, RTX, IJH, MDT, IVV, RSP, VTV, IDV, APO, DES, AIG, SPYX, ADBE, SE, CG, COP, BLK, PLD, TRV, PRU, MRK, MCK, LMT, GS, NEE, EPD, D,
- Reduced Positions: ISRG, SPOT, MMM, IGSB, BRK.A, VZ, CMCSA, WFC, MKL, EFX, HD, JNJ, DGRW, KO, T, OPP, DSL, MA, AXP, DGRO, BDX, ITW, IBM, QQQ, SCHB, XLY, OTIS, CARR, SCHZ, SPYG, VYM, CTVA, DOW, OEF, MBB, DIA, IWM, CL, ABT, ACN, AFL, AEP, NLY, TFC, BA, CSCO, JQC, LLY, GIS, PNC, PAYX, QCOM, O, ET,
- Sold Out: FISV, BABA, FIS, EEM, LEG, NFLX, PCI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,103 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 489,348 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,526 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 75,286 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 561,699 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1631.49%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 122,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Monroe Capital Corp by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.82, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.
